Longtime Schools Superintendent In Westchester To Resign

A longtime schools superintendent in Westchester is taking his talents back to Chicago.

The Scarsdale Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Thomas Hagerman at its latest meeting, effective at the end of the academic year after eight years at the helm of the district.

To the surprise of many, Hagerman will be transitioning to the Latin School of Chicago to serve as its next Head of School, effective as of July 1 at the end of the first year of a four-year contract extension.

“When I came to Scarsdale eight years ago, the district was yearning for academic improvement, curricular consistency, clear communication, operational transparency, facilities and grounds improvements, financial stewardship, strategic planning, policy revision, and so much more,” Hagerman said in his announcement.

“As I reflect over these many years and prepare to say goodbye to our students, faculty, staff, and parents, it is with the hope that these and many other areas have significantly improved, and that Scarsdale is positioned to continue on a positive trajectory of growth.”

The superintendent came to Scarsdale in 2014 from the Winnetka School District 36 in Chicago’s north side.

On his way out, Hagerman praised the students, staff, and community, crediting them as “truly remarkable staff members, educators, and leaders.”

“As Scarsdale’s schools continue to progress through a time of significant change and transition, it is imperative that these (community stakeholders) and groups work closely together to preserve the best of what Scarsdale’s schools have always been: places of great teaching and learning; places that support its students, teachers, and leaders; and places that create a sense of community and camaraderie.”

During their meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, the Board thanked Hagerman for “his eight years of leadership and dedicated service to its students, faculty, staff, parents, and the broader Scarsdale community,” they wrote in a message to the community on Wednesday, Jan. 26. ‘’The Board also wished him well in his future endeavors.”

Hagerman's announcement came less than a year after he received a lucrative four-year contract extension from the Board to become the second-highest-paid superintendent in New York.

The Board of Education said that it will begin a “thoughtful and deliberate process” to identify the next candidate to take over the Scarsdale School District.

Officials said that “the Board indicated that this process is one that will take time and careful consideration.”

It stated that “the community will be updated as plans are developed, understanding the importance of transparency, clear communication, and community participation.”

