COVID-19: Six Individuals Test Positive In Westchester School District Hit Hard By Virus

Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a Westchester school district among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Interim New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero issued an alert to the community late on Sunday, Jan. 10 advising that there have been six individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

According to Marrero, two students at Columbus Elementary School, a student at Jefferson Elementary School, and one staff member each at Issac E. Young Middle School, Trinity Elementary School, and the district’s central administration in City Hall have all been infected.

The Columbus students were both last in school on Tuesday, Jan 5. One student tested positive on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the other on Friday, Jan. 8;

The Jefferson student was last in school on Jan. 5 and tested positive on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The Trinity staff member was last in school on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and tested positive on Jan. 6;

The IEYMS staff member was last in school on Jan. 8 and tested positive on Jan. 9;

The central administration staff member was last in the office on Jan. 8 and tested positive on Jan. 10.

Marrero said that the custodial crews will be concentrated on areas impacted by the small COVID-19 outbreak to avoid any spread.

According to the state’s COVID-19 Schools “Report Card,” New Rochelle has seen a total of 239 confirmed cases of the virus, with 199 students testing positive and 40 staffers receiving positive tests for the virus.

Each of the district’s 10 buildings has seen more than a dozen cases since the state began tracking the data last September.

“Our planning, along with input from health and education authorities and community members, resulted in the successful launch of our remote-learning and hybrid models of education,” the district wrote on its new COVID-19 dashboard.

“In our buildings, students and teachers practice hand hygiene, wear masks and ensure social distancing in classrooms and academic and transportation settings,” officials noted. “In addition, the district is taking preventative measures such as duct cleaning in all school buildings to create an even stronger defense against COVID-19 than is mandated.”

