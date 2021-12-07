'Concerning Statements' Leads To Investigation At Westchester Middle School

Some school officials in Westchester are on high alert after students reportedly made comments deemed to be threatening in nature.

Eastchester Schools Superintendent Robert Glass sent a message out to the community following an incident at the Middle School involving statements made by at least one student that was dubbed “concerning.”

Glass said that “no weapons were involved and no one was injured, nor was anyone in danger at any time."

“However, school administrators were made aware of some concerning statements by students,” he noted. "These statements were taken very seriously. Students' families, the school security officer, and law enforcement were notified immediately."

The nature of the statement nor threat was not disclosed by the school or police officials.

Glass said that a threat assessment was conducted, and the investigation found that there were no weapons in the school building and all students and staff members were safe during the entire incident.

Officials said that there are no further details that can be provided as the incident remains under investigation.

