Scattered Storms, Cooldown Will Follow Brief Stretch Of Warm Air

Look for a high temperature in the mid-80s on Thursday, June 1 with hazy sunshine, and patchy smoke moving west from wildfires in Nova Scotia, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s are on tap for Friday, June 2s.

As a backdoor cold front pushes through from the east, there will be a chance for showers and storms starting in the early afternoon.

The chance for storms and showers will increase Friday evening and continue through the overnight hours.

The passage of the frontal system will bring another temperature shift at the end of the week, with a high temperature of around 70 degrees on Saturday, June 3 with skies becoming partly sunny. (See the images above from AccuWeather.com.)

The overnight low temperature Saturday evening into Sunday morning will be around 50 degrees.

Sunday, June 4 will be mainly sunny and continued cool with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

