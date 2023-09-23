Light Rain 56°

Scam Alert: Callers Falsely Posing As 'Westchester Sheriff,' Police Say

Authorities in Westchester are warning residents of a scam involving callers falsely posing as police and claiming that there is a warrant out for the arrest of the victim. 

Ben Crnic
The scam has consisted of callers pretending to be from the “Westchester County Sheriff’s Office," which does not exist, the Westchester County Police Department announced on Friday, Sept. 22. 

According to the department, the police impersonators will then proceed to claim that there is a warrant for the arrest of the victim being contacted for failure to appear for grand jury duty.

The scammers will also provide a phone number that if called, leads to a series of fake menu items for the "sheriff's office" to make the scheme seem legitimate, police said.

Authorities said any victims who receive such a call should hang up and not return it. Victims can also report the scam calls to police by calling 914-864-7700.

