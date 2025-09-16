Rules To Limit Addictive Social Media Feeds For Kids Proposed By NY AG

The law, signed in 2024 and championed by James along with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Andrew Gounardes, and Assemblymember Nily Rozic, requires platforms to limit algorithm-driven feeds for users under 18 unless parents give consent. It also blocks platforms from sending notifications between midnight and 6 a.m. without approval.

The proposed rules, open to public comment for 60 days, outline which companies must comply and set standards for determining users’ ages and obtaining parental consent, James announced on Monday, Sept. 15.

The rules described by James' office would require:

Default feeds for minors must be non-addictive. Instead of algorithmic recommendations, under-18 users will only see posts from accounts they follow or select, displayed in chronological order, unless a parent opts them into personalized feeds;

Nighttime notifications are banned. Platforms cannot send alerts to users under 18 between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. without parental approval;

Age verification is required. Companies must use effective, privacy-protecting methods to confirm users’ ages, such as verifying phone numbers or email addresses, or requesting images or videos. Government-issued ID cannot be the only option. Data collected for age checks must be deleted or de-identified immediately;

Parental consent must be verifiable. Platforms must first ask a minor for approval before contacting their parent. Parents and minors must be able to withdraw consent at any time. Refusing consent cannot block the minor from accessing the platform’s content;

Testing and transparency. Companies must choose accurate age-assurance methods, conduct annual testing, and keep the results for 10 years.

The proposed rules apply to platforms with user-generated content where at least 20 percent of user time is spent on addictive feeds. They do not allow companies to lock minors out of their platforms altogether if they opt out of algorithmic feeds.

Sen. Gounardes said Big Tech fought hard to defeat the law.

"I refuse to raise my children in a world where Big Tech profits at their expense," Gounardes said in a statement on Monday, adding, "Big Tech spent millions last year to defeat this bill and continue trapping kids into addictive algorithms, leading to a youth mental health crisis and sky-high rates of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and self-harm...I thank the Attorney General for releasing these regulations today to bring this historic law one step closer to reality, and look forward to working with her to continue pushing the frontier of kids online safety legislation."

Supporters praised the move, including the New York State United Teachers union, Common Sense Media, and the nonprofit Mothers Against Media Addiction.

"These groundbreaking rules are an important step to prevent social media platforms from exploiting our children’s attention and mental health for profit," said Mothers Against Media Addiction founder Julie Scelfo.

Parents also voiced support. One New York City mother, quoted in the announcement, said she saw social media quickly erode her 16-year-old daughter’s confidence and increase her anxiety.

"As a mother to my 16-year-old daughter, I have seen firsthand how quickly social media takes a toll on our kids’ mental health," said Bernice Tsai of New York City.

She added, "Once my daughter started using social media at age 13, I was shocked to see how quickly it hurt her self-confidence, impacting her mood and anxiety."

The SAFE for Kids Act will go into effect 180 days after the Attorney General finalizes the rules. Companies that violate the law could face civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

Public comments on the proposed rules are being accepted until Dec. 1, 2025, by emailing [email protected].

