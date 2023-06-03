Rounds Of Storms Bring Big Shift In Temperatures, Cool, Comfortable Weekend

Saturday, June 3 will be mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

That's a drop of about 25 to even 30 degrees from Friday, June 2, when the high temperature ranged from the upper 80s to as high as 95 degrees in some interior portions of the region.

There could be scattered lingering showers Saturday morning.

The overnight low temperature Saturday evening into Sunday morning will be in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.

Sunday, June 4 will be partly sunny and continued cool and comfortable with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Clouds will increase on Monday, June 5 and the temperature will climb to a high of near 70 degrees.

