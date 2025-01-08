Richard Wishnie Named Deputy Westchester County Executive After Historic Stint In Top Spot

In an announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 8, officials revealed that Richard G. Wishnie has been appointed Westchester's next Deputy County Executive.

Wishnie takes the role days after completing his stint as Acting County Executive, a position he held from Thursday, Jan. 2 to Monday, Jan. 6 when current County Executive Ken Jenkins was sworn in to the position.

Wishnie’s appointment marked the first time in Westchester history that the role of Acting County Executive had been triggered. This process occurs when a sitting County Executive vacates the position with at least nine months remaining in their term.

Jenkins will now hold the position until a special election is held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 to determine who will complete Latimer's term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jenkins praised Wishnie's years of service to Westchester.

"Richard exemplifies what it means to serve the public with integrity, vision, and dedication," Jenkins said, adding, "His leadership and wealth of experience make him the ideal choice to continue driving our county forward."

Wishnie expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“It is an honor to step into this role and continue serving the residents of Westchester County,” he said. “I am committed to working alongside County Executive Jenkins and our dedicated team to ensure Westchester remains a beacon of excellence in government and community service.”

Wishnie’s career in public service spans nearly five decades. He served six terms on the Westchester County Board of Legislators beginning in 1993, representing Ossining, Briarcliff Manor, Croton-on-Hudson, and parts of Cortlandt. As Vice Chairman of the Board and Chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, he championed fiscal responsibility while securing funding for public safety, health, and education initiatives.

Before his tenure as a County Legislator, Wishnie served as Ossining Town Supervisor and Councilman. His leadership extended to numerous local organizations, including the Ossining Open Door Health Centers, Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Briarcliff Manor Volunteer Fire Department.

In January 2006, the Village of Ossining named a park in his honor, recognizing his contributions to the community.

