Retired Westchester Police K-9 Dies: 'We Are Grateful,' Department Says

A beloved retired Westchester County Police K-9 is being remembered for both his dedicated service and his outgoing nature that made him a hit with the public. 

Retired K-9 Jax of the Westchester County Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Westchester County Police
The Westchester County Police Department announced the death of retired K-9 Jax on Wednesday, Jan. 3. 

According to the department, Jax served with Officer Christian Gutierrez in several assignments, including parkway patrol, Playland Park in Rye, and the Mount Kisco precinct. He was also trained in narcotics detection and apprehension.

Jax also participated in many public relations details and was always popular with residents who attended, the department said.

"We are grateful to Jax for his service and contributions to the WCPD," the department said in a social media post honoring Jax.

Jax's age and exact date of death were not released.  

