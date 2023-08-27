Here's When Plastic Utensils, Condiments Law Will Go Into Effect In Westchester

The new law, which will go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 2, will ban food establishments in Westchester from providing plastic food ware or condiment packets to both dine-in and takeout customers unless they are specifically asked for, according to county officials.

The legislation was signed into law on Monday, March 6 by County Executive George Latimer, who said it is meant to reduce the amount of trash resulting from food orders.

"Westchester County is once again taking steps to lessen the waste we put back into the waste stream," Latimer said, adding, "From large-scale measures to simple changes in our daily behavior, every little bit counts toward our goal of leaving a cleaner planet for future generations.”

The new law will stipulate the following once it goes into effect:

No food establishment will be allowed to give customers single-use utensils or condiment packets unless expressly requested. This includes forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks, cup sleeves, beverage lids, and condiment packets;

If customers request items, they must be provided individually rather than together in packages. This is meant to further reduce the amount of plastic waste;

Single-use plastic beverage stirrers, also known as "splash sticks," will no longer be allowed to be provided to customers in food establishments. However, retail stores can still sell these items to consumers;

Plastic, single-use utensils in self-service containers must be individually wrapped or put face-down. Single-item dispensers are recommended;

Food establishments must display a prominent, clearly legible sign telling customers that single-use containers are only available upon request. The sign will be provided by the county, officials said.

The law will apply to all ordering methods, including in-person, online, and through food-delivery apps, according to county officials.

Westchester Department of Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler called the law a crucial milestone toward reducing waste.

"Protecting the environment and reducing waste is the cornerstone of environmental health. We know that this is an important step in helping to maintain a healthy environment for our residents," Amler said.

