'Rare, Special' Solar Eclipse Leaves Residents, Students In Awe In Westchester

The event made its way through New York on Monday, April 8, causing a partial eclipse in Westchester that occurred between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and peaked around 3:25 p.m., with around 90 percent of the sun covered.

Residents across the county celebrated the rare spectacle at several solar eclipse events held at parks and preserves in several municipalities.

"It is rare for a total solar eclipse to be viewable to so many people, and it’s exciting that it was partially visible in our area," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, adding, "Being able to experience it safely at one of our county parks was a great way to celebrate this rare and special phenomenon.”

Students who were still at school in Westchester also got the chance to view the partial eclipse with the help of special viewing glasses that kept their eyes safe. Schools to hold viewing events included West Patent Elementary School and Fox Lane High School in the Bedford Central School District.

