Powerful Storms, Then Sweltering Heat Coming To NY, Hochul Warns: 'Take Every Precaution'

Hochul's announcement comes as predictions call for a cold front to arrive in the state on Friday morning, June 14, which is expected to produce thunderstorms with heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts for parts of the Capital Region and Mid-Hudson Valley.

The storm system could bring several hazards along with it, including flash flooding, dangerous traveling conditions, and power outages, according to Hochul's office.

To make matters worse, a few days after the storm is expected to arrive, a wave of extreme heat is predicted to start on Monday, June 17, and continue through the week, making areas feel hotter than 100 degrees on Tuesday, June 18, and Wednesday, June 19.

"New Yorkers should take every precaution they can over this next week to stay cool and stay safe as the combination of severe storms, heat, and humidity will pose a significant health risk for vulnerable New Yorkers," Hochul said, adding, "My administration will be closely monitoring the weather impacts and we encourage New Yorkers to watch the weather forecast closely, stay hydrated, and have a plan if you need to cool off during this time.”

Those who find themselves out in the heat during the week and need a place to cool off can find a cooling center near them by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.