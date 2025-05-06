Possible Stalker Who Crashed Into Jennifer Aniston's Front Gate Posted Online About Her

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. local time Monday afternoon, May 5, in Bel Air.

He was held at the scene by a private security guard, who removed him from the vehicle until law enforcement arrived, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police say the 56-year-old Friends star was inside her residence during the incident.

On Tuesday, May 6, authorities announced that the driver, now identified as Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, age 48, has been charged with felony vandalism after he was taken into custody at the scene. He was subsequently hospitalized for back injuries, the LAPD said.

He's currently being held without bail pending a court appearance this week.

According to an NBC News report, Carwyle repeatedly posted about Aniston on social media, including a comment stating that unnamed forces were allegedly keeping them apart.

The crash is being probed as a possible stalking incident, TMZ reported.

