Two Westchester Legislators Running For Congress

With Congressional district lines redrawn to include two updated seats in Westchester, a pair of prominent lawmakers in the region announced their intentions to run for office.

Westchester County Legislators Catherine Parker and Vedat Gashi, both Democrats, announced their plans to run for Congress in the new 16th District which is currently represented by Congressmen Jamaal Bowman while Congressman Mondaire Jones represents the new 17th District.

A Rye resident, Parker previously announced her intention to challenge Bowman in the 16th District, which now includes most of lower and mid-Westchester, including all of the Sound Shore communities, as well as three of the state's largest cities in Yonkers, Mount Vernon, and White Plains.

She previously sought to fill retiring Congresswoman Nita Lowey's seat in the 17th District, but ultimately lost to Jones, who is now planning to run in the 10th District in New York City.

Gashi, a Democratic Yorktown resident, announced on social media in late May that he also intends to run in the 16th District for Bowman’s seat, despite not living in the newly redrawn district, after reportedly raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for his war chest.

“After discussing with my family & team I’m excited to confirm I will continue my pursuit of Congress in (the 16th District),” he announced.

“District lines have changed, but my reason for running has not. We’re focused on bringing our country together to deliver actual progress for everyday New Yorkers.”

No Republican candidate has come forward with intentions to run for the 16th District.

