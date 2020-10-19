Latimer Sets New Date For Westchester State Of County Address

The show must go on.

After being forced to postpone the “State of the County” address due to a positive COVID-19 case in a local lawmaker, Westchester County Executive George Latimer has set a new date for his speech.

Latimer will deliver the 2020 State of the County address virtually at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The speech, which will be Latimer’s third since taking office, will be live-streamed on the Westchester County Government Facebook page, and later added to the county’s YouTube channel.

Originally, Latimer was to give the address on Thursday, Oct. 8, but Westchester County Legislator David Tubiolo tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a precautionary postponement of the speech.

Following the postponement, Latimer was among the Westchester County lawmakers to enter a temporary quarantine and to be tested for COVID-19.

“We take this COVID pandemic seriously and we want to protect our residents with the same intensity that we want to protect ourselves,” Latimer said at the time. “Once we’re past all this. I’ll share with everyone where we are - and where we’re going.

