COVID-19: Westchester's Economy Will Bounce Back From Pandemic, Latimer Says In State Of County

COVID-19 took center stage this week during Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s “State of the County” address.

In his third address since taking office, Latimer spoke of COVID-19 at length, praising the response and frontline workers while vowing that the county will bounce back from the damage caused by the virus in the past seven months since it started spreading out of New Rochelle.

Latimer noted that he and the Westchester County Board of Legislation tackled the COVID-19 pandemic head-on, including the amending of the county’s Tax Law to allow for municipalities to waive penalties for late payment of taxes and assessments.

Latimer’s State of the County address on Thursday, Oct. 22 came after it was twice delayed due to COVID-19.

“I hosted a series of town halls focusing on various issues and how we as a community can build back stronger,” Latimer said. “One of these town halls was focused on Economic Recovery, where we fielded questions from our neighbors on what we can do - and are doing - to jump-start Westchester’s economy.

“Our Economic Development Director Bridget Gibbons is using creativity and her ‘can be done’ attitude to spur the next level of business in Westchester.”

During his address, Latimer also addressed other initiatives taken up during the pandemic to address hunger issues, and to assist those in Westchester who were most vulnerable since the outbreak began in early March.

“Ladies and gentlemen it has been a long seven months, it’s been a long 2020. Plans we had were sidetracked. Ships have gone astray, but we find our way back, because that is what we always do,” Latimer added. “We yearn for the raging storm to calm. We long for still waters. The challenges we face are many and great, and they will take time, but I’m vowing to you - they will be met.”

Latimer concluded his address by announcing that “the State of our County is fierce.”

“The risk takers, the makers and the doers - are always the ones that carry us to prosperity,” he said. Ladies and gentleman, I am asking you to join me on this journey. We pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and move forward. Together. United.”

A complete video of Latimer's address can be viewed above.

