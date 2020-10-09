COVID-19: Latimer Tests Negative After State Of County Postponed, Legislator's Positive Case

Westchester County Executive George Latimer tested negative for COVID-19 after being forced to postpone the State of the County address due to a positive test by a legislator.

County officials announced that Latimer had tested negative for the virus following a test when Legislator David Tubiolo received a positive test, causing concern for lawmakers in Westchester.

Tubiolo’s positive test caused Latimer to cancel the State of the County address while he and others who could have potentially been exposed enter a precautionary 14-day quarantine.

“County Legislator David Tubiolo tested positive for COVID and as a precaution, many of those of us on the 8th and 9th floors of county government were tested today (I turned out Negative),” Latimer posted on Facebook.

“I got my results quickly because I see so many people and if I were positive we’d have some tremendous contact tracing challenge ahead to reach all the folks I would have to.”

Latimer said that after the COVID-19 scare, it was more important to “listen to the advice (he’d) been giving to others” rather than give what would have been his third address since taking office.

“We take this COVID pandemic seriously and we want to protect our residents with the same intensity that we want to protect ourselves,” he said. “Once we’re past all this. I’ll share with everyone where we are - and where we’re going.

“I’ve had a brush with COVID - the concern that happens before you get tested,” Latimer continued. “The time spent waiting for a result ... scanning all the people you’ve seen to be ready for contact tracing … the thought of quarantine or isolating depending on the test result … the worry about those in your circle you may have infected … It has happened to so many, and now I can personally relate to it.”

According to Latimer, the eighth and ninth floors of the County Office building will be closed today for cleaning as crews will be called in during the three-day weekend to sanitize and disinfect the spaces and places that require it.

“We’re following the science and subordinating what we ‘want to do’ beneath what we ‘have to do’ to be safe and keep others safe,” Latimer said. "And as for The State of the County message, which is a big deal in our world ... we’ll simply do it on another evening.”

