Yonkers Duo Tried To Pass Stolen Cooking Oil As Biodiesel, Police Say

Two men from Westchester were charged after allegedly stealing used cooking oil from a New Jersey buffet, possibly with intentions to resell it as biodiesel fuel, authorities said.

Officers conducting a property check of the ShopRite plaza in Stanhope, New Jersey, stopped Yonkers residents Zachary Tyler Layton and Jose V. Nunez Genao on Tuesday, May 2, township police said in a Friday, May 6, release.

A follow-up investigation found that Layton and Genao had allegedly stolen used cooking oil from a Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. container behind Empire Buffet, police said.

“Used cooking oil can be re-sold as biodiesel fuel,” police said.

Both were arrested and charged with theft, conspiracy, criminal attempt, and possession of burglar tools.

Layton and Genao were being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility in New Jersey pending appearances in Sussex County Superior Court.

