Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Dog Attacked By Coyote In Westchester, Police Say
Police & Fire

Yonkers Duo Tried To Pass Stolen Cooking Oil As Biodiesel, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Empire Buffet on Route 206 in Stanhope
Empire Buffet on Route 206 in Stanhope Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two men from Westchester were charged after allegedly stealing used cooking oil from a New Jersey buffet, possibly with intentions to resell it as biodiesel fuel, authorities said.

Officers conducting a property check of the ShopRite plaza in Stanhope, New Jersey, stopped Yonkers residents Zachary Tyler Layton and Jose V. Nunez Genao on Tuesday, May 2, township police said in a Friday, May 6, release.

A follow-up investigation found that Layton and Genao had allegedly stolen used cooking oil from a Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. container behind Empire Buffet, police said.

“Used cooking oil can be re-sold as biodiesel fuel,” police said.

Both were arrested and charged with theft, conspiracy, criminal attempt, and possession of burglar tools.

Layton and Genao were being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility in New Jersey pending appearances in Sussex County Superior Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.