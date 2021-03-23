Westchester Woman Scammed Out Of $80K By Fraudsters Posing As Amazon Workers

A Westchester woman was bilked out of $80,000 by fraudsters posing as Amazon employees as part of an elaborate computer and phone scheme, police said.

Last week, investigators with the Scarsdale Police Department received a report from a Greendale Road resident, who said that she believed she was the victim of a scam involving fraudsters portraying Amazon employees.

Police said that the woman received an email from “Amazon” earlier this month asking if she had purchased a computer for $800, which she had not.

When speaking with the scammers on a phone number provided in the email, police said that the woman was advised that if she didn’t want the computer mailed to her, she should cancel the order through her computer.

According to police, the woman was instructed to type $800 into a link provided on her computer and the money would be refunded. As she was typing $800 into her computer, she noticed that two more zeroes appeared in the file, making the total $80,000 without her consent.

Police said that a second male “Amazon supervisor” then got on the phone and instructed the woman to wire transfer the extra money that was mistakenly computer back to “Amazon,” to which she complied.

Over the next few days, the woman proceeded to make three wire transfers to an unknown account totaling $80,000. The investigation into the scam found that the cash had been transferred to a bank in Bangkok, Indonesia from her personal account.

The woman said that she then realized that she had been the victim of fraud. Her bank is currently internally investigating the incident in an attempt to stop the transfer of money.

