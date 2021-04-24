Westchester Man Found Guilty Of 2019 Murder

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
Savian Kirton
Savian Kirton Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police Department

A 27-year-old is facing a lengthy stay in prison after being convicted of murdering a man in Westchester in 2019.

A  jury found Mount Vernon resident Savian Kirton guilty of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Jermial Rose on the corner of South 8th Avenue and West 5th Street on June 1, 2019.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found Rose with a severe stab wound to the left side of his neck. Rose was transported to Mount Vernon Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from the stabbing.

Kirton was quickly identified as a suspect, police said, and he was arrested on the same day of the stabbing by members of the Mount Vernon Police Department, though investigators said he attempted to flee from custody before his apprehension.

Following his arrest, Kirton was arraigned on the murder charge and remanded to the Westchester County Jail, where he remained throughout the trial. No return court or sentencing date has been announced. Check Daily Voice for updates.

