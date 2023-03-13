Trio Nabbed For Burglary At Home In North White Plains, Police Say

Three men face burglary charges after allegedly stealing from a home in Westchester, police said.

The incident happened on Friday morning, March 10, when officers from both the Harrison and North Castle police departments arrested three suspects after they allegedly burglarized a residence in North White Plains on Lafayette Avenue, authorities said.

The three arrests resulted from an investigation by both police departments into a string of residential burglaries throughout the county.

The following suspects were charged in the burglary:

Oscar Dario Nino Franco, age 42;

Andres Felipe Albarracin Rodriguez, age 34;

Jonathan Alejandro Cogua Osuna, age 40.

Police did not immediately release the names of the municipalities where the men reside.

The three men were charged with second-degree burglary and are held in Westchester County Jail for $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond. They were arraigned in North Castle Justice Court.

Both Harrison and North Castle police said that the investigation is ongoing and that more charges may be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

