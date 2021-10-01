Trio Facing Weapons Charges After Westchester Traffic Stop

A midday traffic stop in Westchester led to the arrest of a wanted man and two others who were allegedly found in possession of an illegally loaded weapon, police announced.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that officers from the department and the Real-Time Crime Center at Westchester County Police Headquarters were notified that a wanted man was in a vehicle in the south side of the city.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, New Rochelle police detectives located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Stephenson Boulevard, during which they seized a loaded 9mm handgun that was inside the car, leading to the arrest of three men.

White Plains resident Nasiem Lopez, age 22, who was wanted in Pelham for a reckless endangerment charge, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having a loaded firearm.

Two others, Juan Mejia-Guizar, age 31, and Freddy Sandoval, age 24, both of New Rochelle, who were in the vehicle at the time of the stop, were both also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

No return court date for the three men has been announced.

