Teen Arrested Shortly After Midday Shooting In Westchester

A teenage suspect was apprehended by police in Westchester after shooting and hospitalizing a 52-year-old man during a midday attack, police said.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department were dispatched to 34 Bell Ave. at 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his torso outside the Bell Avenue home.

Police said that the victim was transported to Jacobi Medical Center by two residents of the home, where he underwent emergency surgery and is listed in stable, but critical condition.

The investigation led detectives to identify 19-year-old Kordell Reid, who lives in the home where the shooting occurred, as a suspect. He was tracked down by police a few blocks from the home and taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation at Reid’s home led to the seizure of a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, two magazines, and approximately 35 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition.

Reid was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on Thursday, May 20, and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $7,000 cash bail or a $20,000 bond.

After being remanded, Reid was scheduled to appear back in Mount Vernon City Court on Thursday, May 27 to respond to the charges.

