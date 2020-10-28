Suspects At Large Following Fatal Shooting At Westchester Deli

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot by two men outside a Westchester deli overnight, police said.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Triangle Deli on Ashburton Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, where there was a report of a shooting inside the store.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found Yonkers resident Javon Merrill down inside the store with a gunshot to his chest. Merrill was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation by the Yonkers Police Major Crime Squad and Crime Scene Unit determined that Merrill was walking out of the deli when he was approached by two men outside.

According to police, one of the suspects took out a handgun, fired at least one shot towards Merrill, striking him in the chest. Merrill then collapsed onto the deli floor and the two suspects fled the scene.

No suspects have been identified, and no motive has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 377-7724 or texting the keyword “YPD” plus the tip to 847411.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with more information to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

