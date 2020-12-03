Suspect Sought After Slashing Man's Face, Stealing His Wallet In Westchester

Police investigators in Westchester are attempting to identify and locate a suspect who slashed another man’s face during a robbery outside his New Rochelle home.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, staff members at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital alerted the department that a victim of a robbery had walked into the Emergency Room.

Police said that the victim, a 48-year-old man, suffered a facial wound after he was accosted by an unknown suspect while entering his property near Badeau Place.

Costa said that a struggle ensued as the suspect attempted to grab his wallet, prompting the suspect to push his victim away and slash the right side of his face with an unknown object.

The suspect, who fled on foot, was described by police as being white or Hispanic with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing light blue jeans, sneakers, a camouflage jacket, and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

According to Costa, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-1200.

