Suspect At Large After Gunshot Fired Through Living Room Window Of Westchester Home, Police Say

Shots rang out at a home in Westchester with one of the bullets going through the living room window, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department were dispatched to a private residence on the 100 block of Drake Avenue at approximately 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 after a resident was woken up by a bullet going through a window.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that an area resident who was asleep in his living room was woken up by the sound of glass breaking and a gunshot on Saturday morning. The investigation led to the recovery of a 9mm round that was located in the living room near where he had been sleeping.

Costa said that the bullet came through the living room and nearly struck the sleeping resident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at (914) 654-2300.

