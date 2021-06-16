Suspect Apprehended After Allegedly Shooting Stepfather In Westchester, Police Say

Police apprehended a man who is accused of shooting his stepfather during an incident in Westchester.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a Horton Avenue home at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, where there was a report of a gunshot victim.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the investigation into the shooting determined that a victim on the second floor of the home had been shot in the forearm. He was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to staff members at the hospital.

The investigation led police to New Rochelle resident Daniel Houghton, age 38, the victim's stepson, who attempted to flee the scene after the shooting.

Houghton was tracked down and arrested at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday in a South Second Avenue apartment building in Mount Vernon. He was scheduled to be arraigned in New Rochelle City Court pending charges.

