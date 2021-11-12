Shooting Suspect Apprehended, Charged In Westchester, Police Say

The investigation into a shooting last month in Westchester led to multiple charges for a suspect with a history of weapon, assault, and robbery arrests, police announced.

In the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 30, officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a stretch of East First Street, where they found a 37-year-old man from Tuckahoe with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The shooting victim - whose name was never released - was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was treated, evaluated, and later released.

On Friday, Nov. 12, police investigators in Mount Vernon announced that the investigation into the shooting led them to identify city resident Anthony Reese, age 31, as a suspect, who was apprehended without incident.

Police said that on Nov. 12, a team of detectives and special agents executed a search warrant at Reese’s home, where they seized a loaded .45 caliber handgun and arrested him.

Reese is scheduled to be arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court later on Friday on assault and weapons possession charges.

