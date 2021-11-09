Reported CVS Shoplifting Incident Leads To Arrest Of Wanted Man In Westchester

An unfounded inquiry into an alleged shoplifting incident in Westchester led to the arrest of a man who was wanted by police in a neighboring town.

The Scarsdale Police Department received a report of a purported shoplifting incident in progress at CVS on Popham Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

According to police, the manager reported that a white man with a white winter hat and jeans reportedly was shoplifting at the store.

While investigating the incident, police said that they found no criminal activity at CVS, while making contact with the suspect, later identified as Tuckahoe resident Christopher Seemer, age 36, near Depot Place, who was asked not to return to the store by the manager, to which he agreed.

Police said that while investigating the incident, a check found that there was an active bench warrant for Seemer out of Greenburgh for petit larceny.

Seemer was taken into custody without incident and held at Scarsdale Police Headquarters until officers from the Greenburgh Police Department took him away shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

