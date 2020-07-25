Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Seize Two Kilos Of Fentanyl In Westchester Traffic Stop

Zak Failla
A Connecticut man was busted with two kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Hawthorne.
A Connecticut man was busted by Westchester County Police with two kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop on the Saw Mill River Parkway.

Officers stopped Waterbury resident Orlando Garcia at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 when he committed a traffic violation on the parkway near County Police Headquarters in Hawthorne.

During the traffic stop, it was determined that Garcia’s license was suspended and there was an outstanding warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court following a previous DWI conviction.

Police said that a drug-detection canine located a sealed cardboard box in Garcia’s vehicle, which contained 4.3 pounds of a substance that is believed to be fentanyl.

Garcia, 42, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Following his arraignment in Mount Pleasant Town Court, Garcia was remanded to the Westchester County Jail. 

