Police Put Brakes On After-Midnight Drag Racing After Residents' Complaints In Westchester

Police hit the brakes on a drag racing ring that has become a cause of concern for some residents in Westchester.

The Westchester County Police Department has received numerous complaints of noisy cars and motorcycles in recent months near the Saw Mill and Bronx River parkways, dating back to the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Friday, Oct. 16, County Police arrested a New York City teen who was involved in a drag race on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, and dished out another 17 summonses for other violations that included speeding, inadequate exhaust systems, and other equipment violations.

The arrest came after two officers assigned to watch for illegal racing spotted two cars racing shortly after midnight on the parkway near Palmer Road.

Police said that the drivers were weaving in and out of traffic, causing safety concerns.

The teen, 19-year-old Joshua Cabrera was taken into custody, and his 2018 Nissan Altima was impounded.

He was charged with unauthorized speed contest, and cited for speeding, unsafe lane change, and insufficient tail lamps.

Westchester Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason said that they will continue targeted enforcement on county parkways as they team with local law enforcement agencies to curtail drag racing.

“Drag racing poses a danger to the motoring public. In addition, the noise coming from vehicles associated with this activity is a significant quality-of-life issue for residents who live along our parkways,” Gleason said.

“The Westchester County Police continue to address this issue in a variety of ways, including conducting targeted enforcement on our parkways and participating in a task force with other law enforcement agencies in southern Westchester.”

Cabrera was released following his arrest and scheduled to appear in Yonkers City Court on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.