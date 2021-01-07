Police In Westchester Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

Know anything?

Police investigators in Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate an unknown woman who pulled a gun on a store owner during an attempted midday robbery.

Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department said that at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, an unknown African American woman walked into a store at 106 S. 4th Ave. and attempted to steal multiple items by stashing them in a bag she brought in.

When confronted by the store owner, police said that the woman reached into her bag and pulled out a black handgun. She proceeded to point it at the owner several times while threatening to shoot him.

Police said that there was a brief struggle and the woman fled on foot southbound on South 4th Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510 or sending an anonymous text by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

