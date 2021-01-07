Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Capitol Hill Riots Spark Outrage From Hudson Valley County Executives, Other Political Leaders
Police & Fire

Police In Westchester Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

Zak Failla
A woman pulled a gun while robbing a store at 106 S. 4th Ave. in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Mount Vernon Police investigators are attempting to locate a woman who pulled a gun during a robbery attempt. Photo Credit: File

Know anything?

Police investigators in Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate an unknown woman who pulled a gun on a store owner during an attempted midday robbery.

Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department said that at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, an unknown African American woman walked into a store at 106 S. 4th Ave. and attempted to steal multiple items by stashing them in a bag she brought in.

When confronted by the store owner, police said that the woman reached into her bag and pulled out a black handgun. She proceeded to point it at the owner several times while threatening to shoot him.

Police said that there was a brief struggle and the woman fled on foot southbound on South 4th Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510 or sending an anonymous text by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

