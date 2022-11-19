Police In Westchester County Warn Of Scammers Pretending To Sell Fake Sweatshirts

The Westchester County Police Department is warning people of scammers pretending to sell fake sweatshirts online.

The scheme usually consists of Facebook messages or message replies from a "changing cast of characters" where the fake account posts a link to an online store to purchase hooded sweatshirts with the department's patch on them, according to an announcement from the Westchester County Police Department.

The link and name of the false online store will often change, which police said is a common hallmark of a scam.

The fake accounts that post the links will also change, and the profiles will not be able to be viewed or messaged on Facebook, according to authorities.

"One day it was 'Brian' who was offering the items for sale. His profile showed a smiling middle-age guy with two cute kids on either side. A day later came the same post from a woman. On yet another day, the profile was from a company and in a foreign language," police said of the fake accounts they encountered.

Numerous fire departments in Westchester County have encountered similar scams, police said.

The best response is to not click on the fake link, according to police.

"The WCPD does not sell, or benefit from the sale of, apparel with our insignia on it. And clicking on a suspicious link often results in financial fraud or allows that other party to infect your computer with a virus, spyware, malware, ransomware and all sorts of other pain-in-your-neck ware," police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.