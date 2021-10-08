Police Bust Man With Illegal Handgun In Westchester After Receiving Tip

Police busted a man with an illegal handgun after being tipped off about a potential sale of the weapon in Westchester.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, officers from the New Rochelle Police Department and Real-Time Crime Center at Westchester County Police Headquarters received information about a possible gun sale about to take place in the area of Pershing Square.

The investigation into that tip led police to Mamaroneck resident Anthony Repaci, age 41, who was stopped and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun, leading to his arrest, said New Rochelle Police Department Captain J. Collins Coyne, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Repaci was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

He was scheduled to return to New Rochelle City Court at a later date to respond to the charge.

