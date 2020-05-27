Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Attempt To Locate Suspect Fleeing After Stealing Car In Westchester

Zak Failla
The intersection of Post Road and Murray Hill Road in Scarsdale.
The intersection of Post Road and Murray Hill Road in Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Update: Shortly after 5 p.m., police apprehended a suspect, the vehicle was recovered, and he was turned over to Westchester County Police.

Original Story: Police are investigating a reported stolen vehicle as they attempt to locate a suspect attempting to evade officers by fleeing on foot in Westchester.

An alert was issued by the Scarsdale Police Department shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, of police activity in the vicinity of Post Road and Murray Hill Road, as detectives investigate a stolen vehicle.

Both Scarsdale and Westchester Count Police are on-scene, including a canine unit and helicopter support, aiding in locating the suspect who is now on-foot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who spots a suspicious person or activity has been asked to contact the Scarsdale Police Department by calling 911 or (914) 722-1200.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the intersection. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

