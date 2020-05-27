Police Attempt To Locate Suspect Fleeing After Stealing Car In Westchester

Update: Shortly after 5 p.m., police apprehended a suspect, the vehicle was recovered, and he was turned over to Westchester County Police.

Original Story: Police are investigating a reported stolen vehicle as they attempt to locate a suspect attempting to evade officers by fleeing on foot in Westchester.

An alert was issued by the Scarsdale Police Department shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, of police activity in the vicinity of Post Road and Murray Hill Road, as detectives investigate a stolen vehicle.

Both Scarsdale and Westchester Count Police are on-scene, including a canine unit and helicopter support, aiding in locating the suspect who is now on-foot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who spots a suspicious person or activity has been asked to contact the Scarsdale Police Department by calling 911 or (914) 722-1200.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the intersection. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

