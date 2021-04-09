Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
COVID-19: New Pop-Up Vaccination Site Scheduled For White Plains
One Pedestrian Killed, One Injured Crossing Street In Westchester, Police Say

Zak Failla
A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver at the intersection of East Prospect and Claremont Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver crossing through an intersection in Westchester, police said.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department received a report of a crash involving two pedestrians at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 at the intersection of East Prospect and Claremont Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found city resident Henry Brown, 67, unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries. A second person, 56-year-old Angel Diaz was also on the roadway near Brown, though she was alert and advised that Brown had been struck by a car.

First responders treated Brown at the scene of the crash until paramedics transported him and Diaz to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Brown was rushed into emergency surgery, but the medical team was unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at approximately midnight on Thursday night, police said.

Diaz was treated and later released from the hospital.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle, Mount Vernon resident Julio Figueroa, 77, remained at the scene and cooperated completely with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Detective Division. No criminal charges have been filed in relation to the fatal crash.

