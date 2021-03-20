Northern Westchester Man Nabbed For DWI/Drugs Following Crash Into Tree, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic crash in which he hit a vehicle and a tree.

William Hankins, age 41, of Ossining, was arrested on Tuesday, March 16, after Yorktown Police responded to a two-vehicle crash.

The incident took place around 7:36 p.m. when the Yorktown officer responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, he identified Hankins as the driver of the vehicle that allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a vehicle, then exited the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

After an investigation, police determined that Hankins was driving under the influence of drugs and driving while his license was revoked for refusal to submit to a chemical test, police said.

He was arrested and transported to the Hudson Valley Hospital for treatment.

After being discharged he was charged with:

DWI/Drugs

Driving without a license

Failure to keep right

Failure to use a designated lane

He was held overnight at the Yorktown Police Department and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 17.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.