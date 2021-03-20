Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Northern Westchester Man Nabbed For DWI/Drugs Following Crash Into Tree, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Yorktown police arrested an Ossining man for alleged DWI/Drugs following a two-vehicle crash in which he also hit a tree.
A Northern Westchester man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic crash in which he hit a vehicle and a tree.

William Hankins, age 41, of Ossining, was arrested on Tuesday, March 16, after Yorktown Police responded to a two-vehicle crash.

The incident took place around 7:36 p.m. when the Yorktown officer responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, he identified Hankins as the driver of the vehicle that allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a vehicle, then exited the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

After an investigation, police determined that Hankins was driving under the influence of drugs and driving while his license was revoked for refusal to submit to a chemical test, police said.

He was arrested and transported to the Hudson Valley Hospital for treatment.

After being discharged he was charged with: 

  • DWI/Drugs
  • Driving without a license
  • Failure to keep right
  • Failure to use a designated lane

He was held overnight at the Yorktown Police Department and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 17. 

