Multiple Gunshot Victims Reported In Westchester Incident, Police Say

Zak Failla
Shots rang out near the intersection of Elm Street and Oak Street in Yonkers on Thursday afternoon.
Shots rang out near the intersection of Elm Street and Oak Street in Yonkers on Thursday afternoon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Multiple victims were reportedly shot in an incident in Westchester.

There were reports of shots fired in the area of Elm Street and Oak Street with several gunshot victims, the Yonkers Police Department reported at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.

Local residents have been advised to avoid the area as the investigation into the shootings begins.

No other details were immediately released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

