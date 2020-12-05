Man Nabbed With Loaded Handgun, Large Capacity Magazine In Westchester

A Long Island man was arrested by New York State Police after he found to have allegedly had a loaded handgun and extra loaded magazine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Tyrese N. Johnson, 21, of Valley Stream, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 1, after being stopped for multiple traffic violations by state police on I-95 in New Rochelle, said the New York State Police.

While interviewing Johnson, police developed probable cause to search the vehicle, police said.

Johnson was taken into custody after troopers discovered a loaded FN 509 9mm handgun in the vehicle. It was loaded with a large capacity ammunition feeding device loaded with numerous rounds of ammunition, police said.

An additional large capacity ammunition feeding device was also located in the vehicle.

Johnson was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Johnson was arraigned before the City of New Rochelle Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

