Man Driving Drunk In Westchester Caught With 87 Grams Of Pot, State Police Say

A Westchester County man was arrested by state police after he was found to be drunk and in possession of over 86.7 grams, or just over three ounces, of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to police, 36-year-old Kareem M. McCoy, of Mount Vernon, was pulled over on I-95 in Rye at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

McCoy was charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree possession of marijuana. He was also ticketed for multiple traffic violations.

McCoy was turned over to a sober third party and will return to the Town of Rye court for sentencing later in November.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.