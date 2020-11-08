Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Driving Drunk In Westchester Caught With 87 Grams Of Pot, State Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
McCoy was found to be in possession of over 86.7 grams, or just over three ounces, of marijuana during a traffic stop.
McCoy was found to be in possession of over 86.7 grams, or just over three ounces, of marijuana during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Westchester County man was arrested by state police after he was found to be drunk and in possession of over 86.7 grams, or just over three ounces, of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to police, 36-year-old Kareem M. McCoy, of Mount Vernon, was pulled over on I-95 in Rye at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. 

McCoy was charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree possession of marijuana. He was also ticketed for multiple traffic violations. 

McCoy was turned over to a sober third party and will return to the Town of Rye court for sentencing later in November.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

White Plains Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.