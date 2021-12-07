Investigation Into Drug Deal Leads To Weapons Charges For Three In Westchester, Police Say

The police investigation into a reported “large drug transaction” led to the arrest of three men in Westchester who are now facing weapons charges after being busted, authorities announced.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, the New Rochelle Police Department received a tip that a large drug deal was about to take place in a vehicle on John Street, and that the suspects involved were armed with handguns.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that detectives responded to the scene of the reported drug deal and found the suspect vehicle parked with three men inside.

The detectives approached the vehicle cautiously, at which point they observed a 9mm Taurus handgun and imitation-style pistol in plain sight inside the vehicle.

Arrested, according to police, were:

Arnaldo J. Rivera-Rodriguez, age 29, of Camden, NJ;

Raul Eduardo Rivera, age 32, of Camden, NJ;

Fidel D. Rodriguez-Reynoso, age 36, of the Bronx.

Coyne said that the three men were taken into custody without incident and the handguns were seized. Charges against all three are pending.

