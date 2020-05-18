Hypodermic Needles Found Near Westchester Elementary School, Church

More than a dozen hypodermic needles were found on the ground near a Westchester elementary school and church.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department received a report on Sunday, May 17, from a passerby that there were two needles near the intersection of Nelson Road and Edgewood Road, in the vicinity of the Edgewood Elementary School and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

According to the department, the officers located the reported needles, removing them from the scene.

Scarsdale Police Sgt. Ronnie Arefieg said that due to the location’s proximity to the school, and the volume of recent calls reporting hypodermic needle sightings, the officers patrolled the school grounds and campus, which were negative, though 12 more needles were found in the surrounding streets.

The needles, which were all capped, have since been disposed of by the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

An investigation has been launched by the Scarsdale Police Department’s Detective Division. Anyone who finds new needles have been advised by the department not to handle them and to call detectives at (914) 722-1200.

