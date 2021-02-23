Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dog Forced Into Temporary Quarantine After Attacking Pet In Westchester, Police Say

Zak Failla
A dog was attacked on Boulevard in Scarsdale.
A dog was attacked on Boulevard in Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A dog in Westchester has been forced into a 10-day quarantine after attacking another dog being walked by its owner in the street, police said.

The Scarsdale Police Department received a report from a Montgomery Road resident on Thursday, Feb. 18 after she was walking her dog on Boulevard in the village when a different dog ran down a driveway and attacked her pet.

Police said that the 61-year-old woman was unable to separate the two dogs until the owner of the second called off his dog, which had bit the other several times, leaving it with injuries to its back and side.

The dog was taken to an area veterinarian, who treated it for its injuries.

Officers at the scene of the attack spoke to the other dog’s owner, who said that he opened up his garage to put away his plow and the dog unexpectedly ran past him into the street before going after the other animal.

According to police, the dog’s owner said that his dog is up to date on his shots, though he had to obtain the proper paperwork from his veterinarian. As per Public Health Law, police said that the attacking dog has to be confined for at least 10 days as a precaution. 

