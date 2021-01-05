COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Community

Health officials in Westchester are monitoring nearly 100 newly reported active COVID-19 cases as the county topped a total of 9,400 for the first time since the virus first started spreading rapidly in the spring.

As the county contends with the "holiday surge" of new COVID-19 cases, Westchester health officials are now reporting 9,406 active cases, up from 9,311 a day earlier, and from 8,025 last week. The state Department of Health was reporting 619 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 5, there have been 73,381 positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of nearly 1.5 million tested. The overall positive infection rate has risen slightly to 5 percent over the past week.

Port Chester remains the county’s only “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Jan. 5:

Yonkers: 2,282;

New Rochelle: 811;

White Plains: 570;

Mount Vernon: 465;

Yorktown: 457;

Cortlandt: 361;

Port Chester: 360;

Peekskill: 350;

Greenburgh: 326;

Ossining Village: 316;

Mamaroneck Village: 263;

Harrison: 245;

Mount Pleasant: 218;

Eastchester: 207;

Sleepy Hollow: 199;

Somers: 192;

Rye City: 146;

Bedford: 125;

Tarrytown: 105;

Croton-on-Hudson: 98;

Mount Kisco: 95;

North Castle: 92;

Rye Brook: 91;

Dobbs Ferry: 79;

Mamaroneck Town: 74;

Pelham Manor: 71;

New Castle: 69;

Elmsford: 59;

Scarsdale: 59;

Tuckahoe: 59;

Ossining Town: 59;

Pelham: 56;

Lewisboro: 53;

Larchmont: 50;

Pleasantville: 47;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 46;

North Salem: 43;

Briarcliff Manor: 41;

Bronxville: 40;

Irvington: 34;

Ardsley: 34;

Buchanan: 33;

Pound Ridge: 27.

There were 152,402 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, Jan. 4, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 12,666 positive cases for an 8.31 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,590 (339 new) COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 1,392 in ICU and 851 currently intubated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 26 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,041,028 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 30,802 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.