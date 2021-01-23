Connecticut Man Charged In Fatal Westchester Shooting

A multi-agency police investigation into a fatal Westchester shooting last weekend led to the arrest of a Connecticut man who allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old in the hallway of an apartment building over an ongoing dispute.

Hartford resident Claismar Abreu-Then, age 27, was arrested late on Thursday, Jan. 21 at his Franklin Avenue home following an extensive investigation into the shooting death of Joseph Pichardo in a hallway on Fairview Street in Yonkers on Sunday, Jan. 17.

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said that Abreu-Then and Pichardo knew each other and the fatal shooting was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between the two of them.

It is alleged that Abreu-Then approached Pichardo in the Fairview Street hallway and shot him repeatedly before fleeing the state and heading back to Connecticut. Before Abreu-Then was taken into custody on Thursday, police investigators in Hartford recovered an illegal 9mm handgun and fentanyl pills.

Members of the Yonkers Police Detective Division Major Case Squad, Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, City of Hartford Police Department, FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, and Connecticut Violent Gang Task Force all were involved in the investigation and the arrest.

“The City of Yonkers is committed to utilizing every resource to apprehend those responsible for perpetrating violence in our communities, especially gun violence and heinous acts such as this,” Mueller stated. “The tenacious efforts put forward by our police officers, detectives, prosecutors, and every agency involved is a testament to law enforcement’s dedication to keeping our communities safe.

“This suspect was placed under arrest out-of-state within a week - I applaud all those involved in delivering him into the criminal justice system.”

Abreu-Then was charged in Hartford with weapon and drug crimes, and is currently waiting to be extradited to Westchester to face a second-degree murder charge.

“Thanks to the incredible work of the Yonkers Police Department, FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, and the prosecutors in our office, as well as assistance from the Hartford State’s Attorney Office and Hartford Police Department the Westchester community can breathe a sigh of relief that someone has been arrested and charged swiftly with this brazen murder,” Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

“We will work to ensure that justice is done for the victim and his loved ones.”

