Police Deny Immigration Raids, Say Federal Operation Was Not Ice-related In White Plains

The concerns resulted from activity observed by residents near St. Bernard’s Church in White Plains on Thursday, May 1, that involved federal agencies executing several warrants. None were immigration-related, White Plains Public Safety said in an announcement on Friday, May 2.

"The area was used by federal law enforcement agencies as a staging ground for the execution of several federal warrants, none of which were immigration-related," the department explained, adding that they received numerous inquiries on Thursday.

Officials also emphasized that residents were not in any danger during the operation.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, authorities said they were unable to disclose details while the operation was in progress.

No further details about the nature of the warrants or the agencies involved have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

