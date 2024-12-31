Partly Cloudy 49°

Party Smart: Westchester Police Boost DWI Patrols For New Year’s Eve

As Westchester residents prepare to ring in 2025, county police are stepping up DWI enforcement to ensure celebrations don’t end in tragedy.

Police in Westchester will be watching for drunk drivers this New Year's Eve. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Steve Buissinne, Oleksandr Pidvalnyi
Ben Crnic
The Westchester County Police Department is reminding residents to celebrate responsibly this New Year’s Eve, with officers conducting increased DWI patrols tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 31, and into the early hours of New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1. 

"Our commitment to remove impaired drivers from our roadways is something that never takes a holiday," the department wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

To avoid making what could be a life-altering mistake, police encourage residents to plan ahead by arranging for a designated driver, using a ride-sharing service, or taking a cab.

“Don’t let that friend who has had one too many leave the party and get behind the wheel,” the department said. 

