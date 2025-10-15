Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Parking Garage Partially Collapses In White Plains, Prompts Emergency Response (Developing)

Firefighters and police are responding to a partial parking garage collapse in a Westchester County downtown, authorities announced Wednesday morning, Oct. 15. 

The partial collapse happened in the area of the Westchester One business center at 44 South Broadway in downtown White Plains. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
According to White Plains Public Safety, emergency operations began shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of the Westchester One business center at 44 South Broadway, where crews are assessing the extent of the collapse within a section of the parking structure.  

The incident has forced multiple road closures, and authorities are urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area while emergency personnel continue to investigate and secure the site. 

No information was immediately available regarding injuries or damage. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

