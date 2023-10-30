Over 100 Sex Offenders To Be Kept Off Westchester Streets On Halloween: Must Attend Program

The program, which will be mandatory for over 100 registered and non-registered sex offenders on probation in Westchester, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westchester County Courthouse.

The annual program, which will be held for the 17th year in a row, will have offenders hear about accounts of sexual abuse perpetrated on both children and adult victims and how these acts can affect a person's life.

Several speakers will go over their experiences and issues surrounding them, including Curtis St. John, the past President and Media Coordinator of MaleSurvivor.org, and author Wiley K. March, who also survived past sexual abuse.

Another survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault will also speak at the program, county officials said.

While the program is taking place, probation officers will be actively tracking down any offenders who do not come to the program. Additionally, to increase safety, offenders will be banned from using public transportation to get home after the program is finished. Those who need rides will be driven by probation officers.

The program will be run by the Westchester County Probation Department.

