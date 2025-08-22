'Our Future Was Taken': Man Who Fatally Stabbed Victim In Stomach In White Plains Learns Fate

Mount Vernon resident Nathaniel Hill, 55, was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 21, to 16 years in state prison after pleading guilty in March to first-degree manslaughter in the killing of 40-year-old Bernard Potillo in July 2024, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Friday, Aug. 22.

The deadly incident happened on July 4, 2024, in White Plains, when Hill stabbed Potillo in the abdomen during a dispute on Ferris Avenue. Potillo later died at Westchester Medical Center.

"This is another sad example of a senseless and tragic killing," Cacace said, adding, "The impact of this horrible crime will be felt by the victim’s friends and family forever."

In court, Potillo’s girlfriend, Caprisse Hall, spoke of these impacts: "Our future was taken. The family we dreamed of, the businesses we wanted to build, and the life we were crafting together. All of it vanished in one devastating moment.

"I was supposed to become his wife. We were supposed to create a legacy together. And now, I’m left holding the pieces of a broken heart and a shattered life," Hall continued.

The case was investigated by the White Plains Police Department and prosecuted by ADA Adrian Murphy and Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau Chief James Bavero.

Hill was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice James McCarty.

